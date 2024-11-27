UAE soldier critically injured in Operation Desert Storm passes away after nearly 10 years

A UAE soldier who had sustained critical injuries while participating in Operation Decisive Storm in Yemen in 2015 passed away Tuesday evening. Mohammed Atiq Salem bin Saluma Al Khaili has been in the intensive care unit for nearly 10 years.

The Ministry of Defence announced the soldier's death and extended its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

A total of 45 UAE soldiers were killed while fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen in September 2015, marking the highest death toll on the battlefield in the country's history.

A UAE minister had tweeted that a surface-to-surface missile had exploded in the ammunition depot, targeting the soldiers. Seven soldiers had died earlier, taking the total number of the soldiers killed in Yemen to 52.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, offered his condolences to the soldier's family.