UAE: Sip a cup of coffee; raise awareness on multiple sclerosis

More than 60 cafes are participating in a new initiative by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS). The initiative encourages community members to engage in a conversation about the chronic autoimmune condition, and show solidarity with those living with it.
From May 30 to June 2, the participating cafes will display QR codes that link to informative resources and personal stories of people living with the condition affecting their central nervous system. These cafes will serve beverages in specially branded cups developed by the NMSS.
The NMSS is a UAE-based NGO created to better the lives of people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and their communities in the UAE through education, advocacy, and advancing global efforts to find a cure for MS. The NGO was established in 2022 under the Ministry of Community Development.
The initiative is aimed at raising awareness and improving the understanding among the general public about the long-lasting condition.
This is one of many initiatives by the NMSS marking the special day of May 30, World MS Day. By simply enjoying a cup of coffee, community members can contribute to a national movement of awareness and solidarity.
It is a chronic, unpredictable condition of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and spinal cord.
The most common symptoms of MS include fatigue, walking difficulties, dizziness, cognitive changes, loss of balance and coordination, mood changes, and spasms. These symptoms can disrupt everyday tasks and impact the quality of life, emphasising the need for public awareness and support.
In the UAE, about 19 in every 100,000 people are affected by MS, with the condition commonly beginning in young adults around the age of 26.
Women are twice as likely as men to develop MS and make up 67 per cent of people diagnosed with MS in the UAE.
Early diagnosis and treatment are critical for improving long-term health and well-being. Despite the challenges, ongoing research continues to seek more effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure.
