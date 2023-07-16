UAE: Showcasing Emirati generosity with sweet dates and tangy Jami during Fawalah

This delightful custom involves sharing light meals, savouring traditional coffee and indulging in dates while fostering a sense of community and kinship

Photo: Abu Dhabi Culture

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 7:21 AM

The practice of Fawalah is an integral part of Emirati identity, reflecting their rich cultural tapestry and generous spirit.

Families across the UAE gather daily to partake in Fawalah. This delightful Emirati custom involves sharing light meals, savouring traditional coffee, and indulging in dates while fostering a sense of community and kinship.

Fawalah, derived from the Arabic word for a good omen, symbolises the warm welcome extended to guests, regardless of their gender or familiarity. It is a testament to Emirati hospitality, as families gather around the table to not only share a delectable spread of seasonal light meals but also their genuine warmth and generosity.

The tradition of Fawalah takes two forms: morning gatherings between breakfast and lunch, and evening gatherings in the afternoon between lunch and dinner.

These gatherings feature simple yet captivating spreads, adorned with fresh fruits that entice the senses. Alongside these culinary delights, traditional local dishes are served, embodying the true essence of Emirati hospitality and representing the epitome of authentic generosity.

During the summer, Fawalah takes on an even more enchanting dimension with the presence of the date fruit. Dates, known for their exquisite sweetness, are skillfully paired with "Jami," a traditional Emirati dish that adds a delightful touch of sourness.

Meticulous process

The preparation of Jami involves a meticulous process, requiring precision and adherence to specific standards. It begins with milking livestock and fermenting the milk to create curdled milk. This curdled milk is then processed to extract butter, forming the basis for Arabic ghee.

The milk is then gently heated to create Jami, which floats on the surface, solidifying into a white block. This final product retains its original taste and is often served alongside dates, bread, or rice in various traditional Emirati dishes.

The Emirati tradition of Fawalah encapsulates the values of unity, generosity, and a profound appreciation for one's heritage.

As Emirati families continue to gather around tables, sharing light meals, coffee, and dates, they celebrate their rich cultural legacy and extend their warm embrace to all who join them.

In a fast-paced world, where traditions often fade, the Emirati daily tradition of Fawalah stands as a testament to the resilience and commitment of Emirati families to preserve their cultural heritage, ensuring that the essence of hospitality and generosity remains an integral part of Emirati society for generations to come.

