UAE: Should parents check their child's phone? What experts say

S. Abdalla, an Emirati mother in Dubai, learned from her son that her 14-year-old daughter was planning something ‘suspicious’ with her friends.

On checking her daughter's phone, she discovered plans to confront a classmate who had apparently been physically aggressive towards them.

They intended to spray a mixture of ingredients that would sting the classmate's eyes. Abdalla intervened, explaining the potential harm they could cause to the girl.

S. Abdalla is among several parents in the UAE who are unsure whether it is okay to check their children’s phones. While regular monitoring is essential to safeguard against issues like accessing restricted content or relationships with strangers, excessive inspection may undermine the development of a supportive environment.

What the law says

No law in the UAE prohibits parents from checking their children’s phones; they have a legal and moral duty to ensure safety. “In the UAE, parents are generally within their rights to monitor their child’s phone, particularly to protect them,” said Asma Siddiqui, Senior Associate at BSA Law.

Siddiqui clarified that once a child reaches adulthood (18 years in the UAE), they are responsible for their own actions and have greater privacy rights.

Justifying phone checks

Parents must emphasise their responsibility to protect their children from online dangers while discussing the issue of phone monitoring. Managing their emotions and responding maturely when children display negative reactions to phone inspections is also essential.

“Trust develops when children feel they can discuss anything with their parents without fear of judgement,” said Dr Shaju George, a psychiatrist at International Modern Hospital Dubai. Regular conversations foster an environment where children feel comfortable sharing their thoughts.

“Engaging in regular, healthy conversations about various topics helps build trust and allows children to feel comfortable discussing everything openly,” said George, adding that this approach promotes healthy dialogue without conflict.

Parents should be alert for signs that indicate a child is hiding something on their phone, such as “keeping devices secured with passwords, regularly deleting texts or call logs, using phones at odd hours, lying about usage, and avoiding screen time tracking".

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, police have called on parents to spend quality time with children, to help reduce their screen time. The authorities emphasised the importance of protecting children from cybercrime, which can occur through the purchase of online games on fake and unreliable sites, resulting in access to bank accounts, money theft, and even monthly deduction of amounts from the card used. Hajar H., an Emirati mother, discovered a conversation on her 12-year-old son’s phone about ordering a pocket-knife and a knuckle duster using their home address. Upon confrontation, her son explained that a friend had ordered the items for school and shipped them to his address so that his parents wouldn’t find out. Dr Raga Sandhya Gandi, a psychiatrist at Zulekha Hospital Dubai, emphasised the need to balance privacy and safety when monitoring children's phones. Parents can adopt several strategies for healthy monitoring: Establish clear guidelines for online activity

Activate privacy settings on devices

Teach children to safeguard personal information

Model positive online behaviours Parents should consider monitoring their child's phone use until children are 15 years old, according to the American Psychological Association. However, Gandi notes that this age can vary depending on each child's maturity and circumstances. Dr Raga Sandhya Gandi Dr Gandi emphasised the importance of staying calm when discovering concerning content on the child’s phone: “It’s crucial to remain calm and reassure the child that they are there to support them. Parents should assist in blocking or reporting inappropriate content and monitor any behavioural changes that may arise, seeking professional help if necessary.” ALSO READ: UAE: Is your child forced to 'grow up quickly'? How to know if a kid is facing 'adult problems'