UAE ship with 2,000 tonnes of urgent food and shelter supplies lands in Beirut Port

A UAE ship loaded with 2,000 tonnes of urgent supplies landed in Beirut Port on Friday, as part of the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign that started earlier this month.

"This new assistance comes in line with the UAE's desire to stand with the fraternal Lebanese people in these difficult circumstances," Sultan Mohamed Al-Shamsi, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations and member of the International Humanitarian Council, said.

"The vessel carried 1,000 tonnes of food supplies and 1,000 tonnes of various shelter supplies, bringing the amount of assistance sent so far to 2,610 tonnes," he added.

Israel's strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 2,500 people and displaced more than 1.2 million people, creating a humanitarian crisis, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, the campaign to aid Lebanon was launched on October 4.

The drive included 14 aircraft. Some of these planes were sent in cooperation with WHO, UNICEF, UNHCR and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.