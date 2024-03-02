UAE: Sheikha Hind, Princess Anne meet in Dubai, discuss humanitarian work

AFP Photo of Princess Anne used for illustrative purposes

Princess Anne of the British Royal Family is currently on a visit to the UAE.

The royal met Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai during her trip.

During the meeting they explored possibilities of cooperation in charitable and humanitarian work. They spoke of empowering people of determination and enhancing their participation in sport and other spheres of life.

Sheikha Hind also lauded The Princess Royal’s active involvement in charitable and humanitarian projects in the UK and across the world. The princess, renowned for her commitment and support of numerous patronages, shared the insights she has gained from her long-standing associations with numerous charities and humanitarian organisations.

The meeting also touched on the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting charitable and humanitarian endeavours, and as a leading donor for charitable causes and development projects around the world. Princess Anne expressed her admiration for the UAE's involvement in charitable and humanitarian work, internationally.

Sheikha Hind highlighted the UAE leadership's support for people of determination and its various initiatives aimed at empowering this vital segment of the community.

