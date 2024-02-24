UAE: Sheikh Mohammed to crown Arab Hope Maker on Sunday

Photo: File

Published: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 1:46 PM

The time has come. The fourth Arab Hope Maker will be crowned at a prestigious ceremony at the Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday.

More than 58,000 nominations from across the region were received for the 4th edition of the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab region celebrating philanthropists, according to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The winner of the Arab Hope Makers award will receive a cash prize of Dh1 million from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Top humanitarian and cultural personalities from the Arab world will be in attendance at the event which will be attended by more than 12,000 people.

Artists Hussein Al Jasmi, Ahlam, Asala will bring the curtains down on the closing ceremony with live performances. Kuwaiti singer Hammoud Al-Khader too will be part of the event.

Sheikh Mohammed had posted on X earlier this month where he said: “Hope making is the highest expression of humanity and noble values. To silently plant the seeds of goodness is the essence of true civilisation that humankind seeks.

“Tens of thousands of inspiring Arabs who joined the 4th edition of Hope Makers will light new paths leading to the rise of the Arab world and to a better tomorrow. On 25 February we honour those whose dedication to the betterment of their communities is a lifestyle, and who made it their mission to help those in need."

PAST WINNERS

2017

Nawal Al Soufi from Morocco, who helped save the lives of more than 200,000 refugees — was named the Arab Hope Maker.

2018

Mahmoud Wahid from Egypt was named the Arab Hope Maker in 2018, for giving refuge to homeless seniors on the streets of Cairo.

2020

Emirati Ahmed Al Falasi, who established advanced kidney dialysis centres and incubators in Mombasa, Kenya.

(With inputs from Ruqayya Al Qaydi)

