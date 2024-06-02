E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Sheikh Mohamed receives Emir of Qatar in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Tamim was accompanied by several ministers and top officials

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 1:40 PM

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (June 2). President Sheikh Mohamed was at the forefront of receiving Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the Presidential flight in Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Also present at the reception was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; several ministers and officials; Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar, and Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE.

The Emir of Qatar is accompanied by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Personal Representative of the Emir; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of ministers and top officials.


ALSO READ:


More news from UAE