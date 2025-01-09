UAE leaders congratulate Joseph Aoun on becoming president of Lebanon

Photo: Reuters file

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Joseph Aoun on his election as the President of Lebanon.

Taking to social media, the Ruler wished the new leader success on his journey.

"I wish him success in leading his country and its people to further stability, development, and progress, and I look forward to working with him to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Lebanon," said the President.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai's Ruler also sent across a congratulatory message to the newly appointed president.