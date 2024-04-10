UAE: Sheikh Mohamed celebrates Eid Al Fitr with grandchildren, wishes for peace

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 4:27 PM

Amidst the nationwide celebrations of Eid Al Fitr, President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, like many of us, took a moment to connect with his family and grandchildren. This personal touch added a special warmth to the occasion.

Continuing his cherished Eid tradition, the President lit up the social media platform this year as well with a touching glimpse into his personal festivities. Sharing an intimate moment spent with his grandchildren, Sheikh Mohamed displayed the essence of family and togetherness that defines this auspicious occasion.

Accompanying the photograph was his message for everyone celebrating the joyous day. He wrote: "I extend my sincere best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid AlFitr, and those spending precious time with family, friends and loved ones. Opportunities such as these are a blessing from God and an occasion to be cherished and enjoyed."

Earlier today, the President congratulated the Rulers of the Emirates and the people of the UAE on the auspicious occasion. He conveyed heartfelt wishes for peace and harmony through his social media platform.

"I congratulate my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, the people of the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. We pray that God continues to bestow his blessings on our nation and grants peace and harmony to the people of the world."

Sheikh Mohamed today performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer alongside worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Following the prayer, the President exchanged greetings with worshippers.

He then visited the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and asked God to rest his soul in eternal peace.

Sheikh Mohamed received members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, and sheikhs on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. They exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings and congratulations and prayed to God to bless and bring joy to the UAE and its people and to maintain the country’s stability and prosperity.

