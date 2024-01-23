UAE: Sharjah to deploy electric vehicle charging stations

Photos: Supplied

Driving towards a future of greener mobility, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) is working with BEEAH, the Middle East’s sustainability pioneer, for the deployment and operation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the emirate, including the city and coastal regions.

Dr. Eng. Yousif Khamis Mohamed Alathmane, Chairman of SRTA, and his delegates recently met with Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, and senior BEEAH Group executives at the BEEAH Headquarters, to discuss opportunities and collaboration strategies.

The EV charging network will help residents looking to make the switch to electric vehicles. Hundreds of chargers will be deployed across the emirate in strategic locations along highways and in multiple districts, covering key commercial and urban areas to make charging fast, convenient, and accessible to the public.

The new network of chargers will include fast chargers, adding to the existing EV charging infrastructure in the emirate and provide EV drivers greater peace of mind with shorter distances between charging points.

Commenting on the impact of the exclusive partnership, Dr. Eng. Yousif Khamis Mohamed Alathmane, Chairman of SRTA, said: “The 'Electric Chargers' project, in collaboration with BEEAH, is a flagship initiative that promotes renewable and environmentally friendly energy in Sharjah. It underlines our commitment to aligning with the UAE’s rapid advancements in sustainable development applications, supporting green energy, and adhering to national strategies aimed at enhancing mechanisms for achieving sustainability in energy and climate change.”

Alathmane emphasised the importance of the project in addressing the increasing number of electric vehicles and the need for fast chargers. He expressed that the initiative’s objective is to encourage the use of eco-friendly alternatives and to meet the current needs of Sharjah’s users.

He noted that this project is in line with the Authority's strategies to reduce carbon emissions, starting from the deployment of electric buses and taxis, and extending to improvements in public services. He also pointed out that Sharjah's infrastructure is fully equipped for sustainable development projects, thanks to the productive partnership with BEEAH, which is recognised for leadership in clean energy and innovative environmental solutions.

SRTA and BEEAH are working to enhance Sharjah’s network of EV chargers in line with the National Electric Vehicles Policy, which aims to turn the UAE into a global market for electric vehicles and increase the share of EVs to 50 per cent of total vehicles on the roads by 2050. The network will support Sharjah’s vision to elevate quality of life for residents and shape sustainable, smart cities.

Underscoring the importance of future-readiness in the EV transition, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH said: “We are honoured to partner with SRTA to shape the future of emissions-free mobility in Sharjah and inspire wider scale positive climate action. Together with SRTA's expertise, we look forward to enhancing access to EV charging infrastructure, supporting drivers in strategic locations throughout the emirate and bridging the gap between EV charging demand and supply. By integrating robust EV charging networks into Sharjah’s infrastructure, we are solidifying the emirate’s position of leadership in sustainability and helping secure its future as a climate-positive, net-zero city.”

Within its fleet of over 2,000 vehicles, BEEAH has already introduced several EVs and is exploring partnerships to repurpose traditional vehicles into EVs as they approach end of life. It is also testing vehicles that run on green hydrogen, a zero-emissions alternative to traditional fuels. BEEAH continues to pursue investments in emission-free mobility, which it considers critical to achieving net-zero emissions. Within the organisation, BEEAH has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.

