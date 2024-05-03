UAE: Sharjah intercity buses resume operations after being temporarily suspended

People of determination and senior citizens participated in the initiative to ensure cleanliness and safety of public spaces
Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced the resumption of its intercity bus services from today (Friday, May 3).
On May 2, as heavy rainfall hit the country, the authority announced that it will be temporarily suspending its intercity bus operations.
Heavy rains had been pounding the country since midnight on Thursday, with Dubai seeing showers and lightning as early as 2.35am, according to alerts issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
ALSO READ:
People of determination and senior citizens participated in the initiative to ensure cleanliness and safety of public spaces
Residents laud the authorities for their swift response and efficient handling of unstable weather conditions on Thursday
The warning by Gallant Knight 3 is in response to a link titled 'Compassion for Gaza' doing the rounds
Book subscription discounts and exclusive offers from publishing partners are also up for grabs
This year's data shows an 8 per cent decrease over the 381 fatalities recorded in 2021
World leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, also expressed their sympathies
Dusty conditions could be expected in some coastal and inland areas as light to moderate winds could turn brisk at times
'I'm always in a better mood to work when it's remote,' a Dubai resident said adding that she does not have to worry about the hassle of being late to work