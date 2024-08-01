UAE sends aid plane to Philippines after typhoon takes lives

Photo: AFP

The UAE has sent a plane loaded with relief aid to the Philippines after devastating landslides and floods left people dead and caused significant damage to property, due to hurricane Katrina.

The humanitarian move comes under the directives of UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to extend a helping hand to brotherly countries in times of crises and natural disasters.

The devastating typhoon hit the capital, Manila, and a number of areas such as Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon and Bangsamoro. The plane's cargo included food supplies, shelter supplies, and medical equipment.

The UAE's relief efforts aim to provide urgent assistance to help contain the repercussions of this natural disaster, which resulted in a number of deaths, in addition to thousands who were forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in temporary evacuation centres.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stressed that these efforts come within the framework of the keenness of the wise leadership of the UAE to provide urgent humanitarian support around the world.

She said: “The directives of the President, may God protect him, to send aid to the Philippines embody the commitment of the UAE, its wise leadership and its people to the values ​​of solidarity and cooperation, and the constant endeavour to be at the forefront of countries that provide aid, support and assistance to humanity during crises and natural disasters."