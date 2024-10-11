Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon34°C

UAE sends 9th plane carrying 37 tonnes of children's and women's supplies to Lebanon

Since launching the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign, the total aid sent out by the country has reached 375 tonnes

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 5:45 PM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 5:56 PM

  • By
  • WAM

Photo by WAM usef for illustrative purposes

The UAE sent a plane carrying 37 tonnes of supplies for women and children in Lebanon as part of the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign.

This is the ninth flight in a series of aid efforts directed by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed. This initiative aims to support the Lebanese people during their challenging humanitarian situation.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and member of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council, stressed that this aid “comes within the framework of the firm approach and great interest of the wise leadership of the UAE...towards urgently responding to such difficult humanitarian circumstances and urgent needs.”

She also highlighted the UAE’s dedication to helping communities affected by crises, particularly vulnerable groups. Since launching the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign, the total aid from the UAE has reached 375 tonnes, including food, medical supplies, and materials for shelter and children’s needs.

On Monday, the UAE confirmed that it will send six more humanitarian aid flights to the Lebanese people under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed. The new aid will be in addition to the $100 million relief package the country has pledged.

Sheikh Mohamed also directed an urgent relief aid package worth $30 million to displaced Lebanese people currently taking refuge in Syria on Monday.

