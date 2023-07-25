UAE school holidays: How parents are keeping kids busy without enrolling them in summer camps

Residents are ensuring children stay engaged and entertained throughout the long vacation, employing various strategies and a calendar packed with activities

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 4:12 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 4:21 PM

Long summer holidays are meant to be the season of freedom, popsicles, movie dates, late nights and weekday playdates. Several parents spending their summers in the UAE are doing precisely that and choosing not to send their kids to expensive summer camps.

Dubai resident Kelly Harvarde said she has never relied on summer camps for her 9-year-old daughter Aya. "We make our own fun," she said. "We have never used summer camps, and I think this helps as there's no expectation of organised fun. I get her to write a list of everything she likes to do, and then we put them on the schedule. It also forces them to use toys and activities they may have forgotten about or ignored."

She has a routine for her 9-year-old daughter during the summer - setting aside time for writing, colouring, and even cuddling their cat. Kelly makes sure that Aya is having a productive summer. She also keeps another colour-coded schedule, complete with budgets for outdoor activities that the family can do together on weekends.

Kelly also has a no-screen policy in place for her little one. "If she is good and has done her chores, she gets 30-minute television time, but otherwise no screens," she said. "The good thing is, she has been to Dubai Sports World several times with her friends and is in Chapter 3 of the novel she is writing. So, I am glad she is having a good summer."

Kelly is one of the many parents using their summertime in the country judiciously to do fun things, explore the country and visit otherwise busy attractions.

Timetable of activities

Sharjah resident Umm Ahmed, a mom to four, has also ensured her children are busy throughout the day. "My elder one is in university and volunteering at a local summer camp to look after kids. The second one is in Year 13. She has also been using the summer holidays to spend time with friends and catch up on reading, baking, and painting. She calls her friends over; they play games, cooked ramen, and spend the whole day together."

For her younger two- 11-year-old Noora and 9-year-old Ibrahim, Umm Ahmed has created a calendar full of activities. "We will be going to the Sharjah science museum, the planetarium, and maybe the aquarium," she said. "We will also be going to the play area in Sahara Center. The good thing is that during summer there are often deals and discounts. Also, most attractions are less crowded, and the wait time is negligible."

Finding deals

Farah Abu Salah decided to skip summer camps for her 6-year-old son this year. "We went the last two years, and my son Saif was not enjoying it," she said. "Instead, we are focusing on his two favourite activities- swimming and football. He is attending classes for both. We also have a bevvy of activities over the weekend- we do arts and crafts, colouring, and play board games. Modhesh World and Dubai Sports World have been a lifesaver for me."

She also makes sure to hunt for offers and deals. "There are several kids-go-free activities and staycations available now," she said. "I search for them online. If it is something he loves and is within our budget, we buy it. So far, we have had a very busy and happy summer."

