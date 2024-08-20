UAE scam alert: These posts, articles with Khaleej Times logo are fake

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:02 PM

Heads up, KT readers: Multiple unscrupulous websites are posing as Khaleej Times — going as far as to duplicate the news platform's design and branding — in order to promote 'intriguing' but fraudulent content.

A number of social media posts have cropped up in recent weeks, packaged with KT's logo as well as 'controversial' headlines — prompting unsuspecting Netizens to click and engage. These posts, often seen on Facebook, lead to websites that look exactly like Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Among the first that circulated online were bogus articles about Dubai-based influencer 'Mo Vlogs', which appeared in July. These clickbait links had headlines like "he didn't know the microphone was on" or he "regretted revealing the truth". Then, recently, the same false narrative was attached to a prominent Emirati businessman.

Here are some examples:

The articles appear on websites that mimic the Khaleej Times' website design. However, they are fake. The news media outlet did not publish these stories. Discerning readers will note that the articles eventually link to a trading website, intended to trick the unwitting into parting with their money.

A closer look at the fake websites' URLs shows addresses that are entirely different from the official Khaleej Times platform. KT publishes news only on www.khaleejtimes.com and shares its stories on the following social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/khaleejtimes

https://x.com/khaleejtimes

https://www.instagram.com/khaleejtimes