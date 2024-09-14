UAE says it is not prepared to support plan for post-war Gaza without Palestinian state

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 9:55 PM Last updated: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 10:43 PM

The UAE is not prepared to support a post-war plan for Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, posted on X on Saturday.

The UAE has been consistently calling on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to achieve peace and the two-state solution.

The UAE has also been at the forefront in helping Palestinians with humanitarian initiatives ever since the war began. It has provided aid and also set up field hospitals apart from evacuating patients and flying them to the UAE and providing treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, posted on X: "His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed’s statement that the UAE is not prepared to support the day after the war in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state reflects our firm and steadfast position in supporting our Palestinian brothers and our conviction that there is no stability in the region except through a two-state solution. The UAE will stand by the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination."