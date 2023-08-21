UAE-Russia flights: Will travellers from Dubai be impacted after restricted operations announced?

UAE National Day: Airfares shoot up by 300%, family staycations hit Dh20,000 as last-minute bookings soar
With residents scrambling to book getaways after the long weekend announcement, a sharp spike in demand triggers instant price increases
Flydubai on Monday said its flights to Moscow are operating as scheduled.
This came as arrivals and departures from Moscow's four main airports — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky — were restricted, disrupting 45 passenger planes and two cargo planes due to a reported drone activity.
The Dubai airline said it is monitoring the 'situation closely'.
Russian authorities restricted flights “in order to ensure additional flight safety measures”.
“Flydubai flights to Moscow Vnukovo International Airport (VKO) are operating to schedule. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Monday.
Statements from the other local carriers were awaited at the time of filing the report.
ALSO READ:
With residents scrambling to book getaways after the long weekend announcement, a sharp spike in demand triggers instant price increases
The Ministry of Interior laid out the rules for those marking the special occasion on December 2, 3 and 4
For bargain hunters, it is the most wonderful time of the year
The country's embassy in Hague rejected any denial of the rights of Palestinian people and their right to an independent state
The ride helps to feel a connection to the past, bringing back memories of how things used to be in the past
The 30km extension will cost the emirate a whopping Dh18 billion
The temple has a distinctive water feature that rises upwards against the falling water, symbolising the essence of life and its spiritual journey
It follows Spanish cities Malaga, Alicante and Valencia, joining Abu Dhabi, Madrid, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Muscat in the top 10