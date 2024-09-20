UAE, Russia explore ways to bolster parliamentary cooperation

The goal was to bring hope and happiness to these youngsters during such a difficult time for their homeland
Maryam bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of FNC, met with Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, in Moscow to explore ways of strengthening cooperation between the two houses.
During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Eurasian Women's Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, the two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing parliamentary communication and cooperation on various issues of mutual interest in parliamentary forums.
