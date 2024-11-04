UAE: RTA to trial new taxi-sharing service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Photo: RTA

A new taxi-sharing pilot service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi was launched on Monday, RTA said, in an initiative that would help passengers to save up to 75% of travelling costs.

The new service, which aims to provide a convenient, fast, and affordable transportation option, will continue for six months and can be expanded to other locations based on its outcomes, RTA added.

Passengers will be able to share rides between Ibn Battuta centre in Dubai and Al Wahda centre in Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“This initiative aims to reduce travel costs, particularly for frequent commuters between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, both locations are well-connected to public transportation hubs and parking facilities”, said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.

Adel Shakri

“The initiative would benefit passengers primarily by reducing costs by up to 75% when four passengers share a single taxi between the two emirates," he added.

Shakri said the trial service will enable each commuter to pay Dh66 in the shared ride instead of covering the full fare and passengers can pay the fare via their bank cards or Nol cards.