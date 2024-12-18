UAE residents whose kids benefitted from US birthright citizenship react as Trump vows to end scheme

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Fatima Asaad, a Sudanese mother of two, feels a sense of relief knowing her children were granted American birthright citizenship before President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to end this policy resonated across the globe.

Growing up in Sudan, Fatima faced numerous challenges and always dreamed of providing her children with a life that would be easier and less constrained. “The Sudanese passport has its limitations,” she explained. “We only have access to 41 visa-free destinations, and obtaining a visa can be a daunting task. With American citizenship, my kids can travel freely and access better educational opportunities.”

Trump’s proposed changes to birthright citizenship would require at least one parent to be a citizen or lawful permanent resident for a child born in the US to obtain citizenship. As the law in the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution grants citizenship to anyone born on US soil, regardless of their parent's immigration status, Trump’s proposed changes threaten to alter this foundational principle.

Fatima's journey began when she had her first child while her husband was working in the US. “From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I envisioned a future for my kids that would surpass my own,” said the Sharjah resident. The couple made a conscious decision to give their children the best possible start.

Fatima Asaad

As Trump’s administration aims to implement strict immigration policies, they also seek to deport undocumented immigrants while offering protections for "Dreamers" — those brought to the US as children.

For many parents, their decisions to secure American citizenship are seen as a critical investment in their children's futures. Leila Marwan, a Moroccan mother of two, shared a similar sentiment. Her eldest child holds Moroccan citizenship, while her youngest is American.

"I'm so thankful we made the decision to have our second child in the US when we did," she said. "It's reassuring to know that their citizenship is secure, regardless of the political climate." Leila believed that American citizenship should not be a bargaining chip in political agendas. "As a mother, I want my children to feel secure and to know that they belong," she asserted. Amina T, another Sudanese woman who is newly married and eager to start a family, admires the steps taken by parents like Fatima. "With everything happening in Sudan, the future feels so uncertain," she shared. "Hearing about Trump's plans makes me even more determined to ensure my children have the same opportunities. Those who acted before these changes are truly fortunate." As these families reflect on their decisions, they find comfort in knowing that their foresight has provided their children with a sense of security and opportunity. "It wasn't easy," Fatima admitted. "But knowing my children have opportunities, that I didn't, gives me immense peace of mind."