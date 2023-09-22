UAE

UAE residents warned of loud sounds, movement of aircraft, armoured vehicles ahead of military parade today

The Ministry of Defense added that this is due to the ongoing preparations for an upcoming military parade to be held in November in Abu Dhabi

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 12:32 PM

Last updated: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 12:44 PM

UAE residents have been warned of loud sounds and noises as the country's military prepares for 'Union Fortress 9' military parade.

The Ministry of Defense took to social media platform X to inform residents that there will be "loud sounds and noise emanating from the movement of aircraft and armoured personnel carriers" today (September 22, 2023), from 4.30pm on Yas Island.

The authority added that this is due to the ongoing preparations for an upcoming military parade to be held in November in Abu Dhabi.

The letter also included an invite to the public as the authority called on residents to come to watch the live performance.

It said: "The Ministry of Defense and the organising committee are keen to provide the noble audience with the opportunity to watch a live show reflecting the dedication and high capabilities of the UAE armed forces in order to protect the country and its citizens and residents on its territory."

The authority added that UAE residents will be able to watch the parade from the "heart of the event on Yas Island" with giant screens that will be placed on either side of the main platform.

Web Desk

