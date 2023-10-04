UAE: Residents warned of fake event tickets sold on social media

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM

In a bid to protect residents from falling victim to fraudulent schemes, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has issued a warning about fake social media advertisements peddling event tickets at seemingly too-good-to-be-true prices. ,

These fraudulent cases have gained traction in recent months, with scammers enticing unsuspecting customers with tickets at a very low price, only to disappear once they have amassed a sufficient number of sales.

The UAE authority is urging the people to exercise caution and vigilance when purchasing event tickets from unreliable sources. The scams have become increasingly sophisticated and may appear convincing at first interaction. However, the UAE authority warns that these offers are almost always too good to be true and often serve as a front for unscrupulous activities.

The authority issued a series of guidelines and recommendations to help people avoid falling prey to these schemes:

Unrealistic offers: The first and most crucial piece of advice is to be sceptical of any ticket offer that appears too good to be true. Scammers frequently use enticingly low prices to draw in potential victims.

Personal or bank information: Do not provide personal or financial information to unknown sellers on social media platforms. These details can be exploited for various illicit activities.

Reliable official channels only: To ensure the authenticity of the ticket, it is highly recommended to use official and authorised channels for buying event tickets. Purchasing directly from the event organisers' websites, licensed ticket agencies, or reputable resellers are the best options for attendees.

If residents suspect a ticket scam, ADJD urged residents to report the incident immediately to the competent authorities. The UAE has established a dedicated hotline for such cases, and they can be contacted at 8002626.

The UAE authority emphasises the importance of reporting fraudulent activity to ensure swift action against scammers and prevent others from becoming victims.

