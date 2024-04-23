UAE: Residents warned against walking in flooded areas in Al Ain

The affected families can contact on the number and urgent measures will be taken by Sharjah Social Services Department to help them
After the heavy rainfall that hit the country on Tuesday, April 16, Al Ain's municipality made a public announcement for residents regarding stagnant water pools and collected water after the storm.
Residents have been warned not to walk, play or swim in stagnant water in residential neighbourhoods, due to the possible mixing of harmful substances with water.
For water accumulated in sandy areas, residents have been advised to avoid such water pools due to the depth of them, which may lead to drowning or slipping in the mud.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Furthermore, they have been warned not to take jet skis, boats and other recreational transport mediums in sandy areas.
The authority has strictly forbidden residents from drinking or cooking using the collected water.
ALSO READ:
The affected families can contact on the number and urgent measures will be taken by Sharjah Social Services Department to help them
It is likely to be humid by night with possibility of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas
Residents of some areas are struggling to return to their normal lives as streets are still flooded even six days after the rains
Most of them are getting help from friends who live nearby while others opt to grab a meal at eateries so they could also charge their phones
Doctors report 20% rise in cases of fever, cold and cough after rains leave some areas flooded
She received the Abu Dhabi Award personally from President Sheikh Mohamed for her heroic actions
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sultan Haitham exchanged friendly conversations that underscored the strength of the fraternal relations that bind the two countries
The Ministry wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured