UAE: Residents warned against walking in flooded areas in Al Ain

The authority has strictly forbidden people from drinking the stagnant water or cooking using it

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 3:42 PM

After the heavy rainfall that hit the country on Tuesday, April 16, Al Ain's municipality made a public announcement for residents regarding stagnant water pools and collected water after the storm.

Residents have been warned not to walk, play or swim in stagnant water in residential neighbourhoods, due to the possible mixing of harmful substances with water.


For water accumulated in sandy areas, residents have been advised to avoid such water pools due to the depth of them, which may lead to drowning or slipping in the mud.

Furthermore, they have been warned not to take jet skis, boats and other recreational transport mediums in sandy areas.

The authority has strictly forbidden residents from drinking or cooking using the collected water.

