UAE residents spend up to Dh6,000 on books amid diverse options at SIBF

The 43rd edition of Sharjah International Book Fair, which runs until November 17, brings together more than 2,500 publishers from 112 countries
As he pulls a shopping cart through the aisles of Islamic bookshelves at the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), Dr Abdullah Al Hammadi, a specialist in Islamic jurisprudence and an Emirati from Sharjah, is looking to add to his personal library.
Dr Abdullah has set a budget of Dh6,000 for this year’s exhibition. "I have been attending the exhibition since its opening; I wait for it every year and build a list ahead of it," he said.
He has already spent Dh2,000, and on Sunday, November 10, he shelled out another Dh2,500 for books of Islamic literature and self-guidance books.
Books in Dr Abdullah Al Hammadi's trolley
While the fair offers a broad array of books at attractive prices, Dr. Abdullah notes that prices are slightly higher this time than in previous years. "These prices still make it easier to add to my collection, but I have noticed an increase compared to past exhibitions," he remarked, emphasising the importance of curating a diverse selection of titles despite the rising costs.
The 43rd edition of SIBF, which runs until November 17 at the Sharjah Expo Centre, brings together more than 2,500 publishers from 112 countries. The event, inaugurated by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of Supreme Council, highlights efforts to promote the Arabic language and welcomes a culturally international audience.
Afra, Zahra, and Munira's bag
Among the visitors are Khamis Salem and Umm Salem, an Emirati family from Fujairah, who spent nearly Dh2,000 on educational books and children’s literature for their young ones. It has become a tradition for them to attend the Sharjah Book Fair every year, preferring to visit on weekend mornings when the venue is less crowded.
"We enjoy starting our day here, then having lunch while avoiding the crowds," said Umm Salem. This year, she picked books on instinct rather than going by a pre-prepared list. "I really liked most of the books, but I would like to see more options," she added.
Books bought by Khamis Salem and Umm Salem
As the fair continues, the atmosphere is alive with the sounds of rustling pages and like-minded people bonding over favourite authors. Whether it’s building personal libraries or finding the perfect gift for a loved one, the event captures the essence of a community united by a passion for reading.
Afra, Zahra, and Munira, also Emiratis, kicked off their book fair experience by spending around Dh1,000 at 11 am, within just two hours of arrival. Each of them came prepared with a list, eager to explore a range of genres from novels to self-development books. Carrying their canvas bags filled to the brim, they embody the spirit of dedicated bibliophiles who revel in the joy of discovering new reads. "We love the thrill of finding hidden gems among the shelves," said Afra.
