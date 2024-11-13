UAE: Residents sell home-made meals for pick-up at their doorsteps in new dining trend

Photos: Supplied

Across the UAE, a growing trend is reshaping the way residents enjoy takeaways as home-based food businesses are now offering pick-up services directly from their doorsteps.

With the support of social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, food businesses are quickly gaining traction, offering everything from hot chocolate and desserts to savory meals and noodles. Homes have become the new restaurant pick-up spots, allowing residents to enjoy home-cooked meals straight from the sellers' kitchens.

In Sharjah, Rosso Sweets, a home-based bakery specialising in desserts – like date cakes, chocolate treats, and more – has been serving up freshly made sweets since 2013. Hanan Abdulrahman, the owner and a passionate baker, explained how her venture grew from a hobby to a successful business.

“I started my business by showcasing my products on Instagram; everyone praised the quality and taste. Over time, I received more orders, and the business expanded,” she said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“In February this year, I decided to innovate by introducing a 'takeaway' option. I started offering date cake with our special sauce, served with ice cream and Arabic coffee for free. I promoted it on social media, especially on TikTok, and the video went viral.”

The popularity of Rosso Sweets is a testament to how home-based businesses can tap into a community's desire for home-cooked, high-quality meals.

Unique blends and flavours

Another example of this growing trend is Noodles by SH, a home business in Dubai's Mirdif area that offers quick-cook noodles with unique blends and flavours. Launched in April 2024, the business focuses on fresh, made-to-order noodle dishes and has built a loyal following through social media promotion.

“I’ve always loved creating new flavours for noodles, and once I saw how people were reacting to my dishes, I knew I was onto something special,” Shamma Mohammed, owner of Noodles by SH, told Khaleej Times. "Now, my customers can simply place an order through Instagram, and their food is ready for pickup from my home."

The owner, who runs the business independently, ensures high standards of food safety and cleanliness, and personally prepares each meal. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s so rewarding,” she added. “I manage all aspects of the business, from preparing the meals to communicating with customers, making sure they are satisfied.”

‘Connect directly with customers’

The key to success for many of these home-based food businesses has been the use of social media platforms to connect directly with customers. IW Project, a home-based food service in Khorfakan, started with a simple passion for cooking, offering hot chocolate as their first product. Since then, Taif Khalid Alnaqbi, owner of IW Project, has expanded the menu to include a variety of homemade meals and treats.

“I started with hot chocolate, but as I saw the joy and satisfaction on people’s faces, I decided to offer more food items that would make them feel at home. The feedback from friends and family, and their support, pushed me to turn my passion into a business,” said Alnaqbi.

To ensure a smooth experience for his customers, Alnaqbi shared that she has implemented a well-organised system for order pickup. “I make sure to organise and communicate clearly with them ahead of time. I set specific pickup windows for each customer to avoid crowding, and ensure that orders are prepared well in advance, so they’re ready as soon as the customer arrives,” she explained.

Alnaqbi also mentioned her proactive approach to handling any concerns from neighbours about congestion or noise. “If I receive complaints about crowding, I make sure to explain that I’ve organised the process to minimise any inconvenience,” she said.

Similarly, Noodles by SH also provides a seamless customer experience. The ordering process is streamlined through a link provided on Instagram, where customers submit their details, including their vehicle’s plate number and any special requests.

“To avoid delays, customers are asked to place their orders at least 30 minutes before arriving to ensure that everything is prepared fresh,” explained the owner of Noodles by SH. “Fortunately, we’ve had no complaints from our neighbours, as we’ve made sure to keep things orderly and efficient.” 'Filled with love and care' Home-based dining is not just about the food, but also about the personal connection with the owners. Customers are not just buying a meal; they are sharing in the passion and care that goes into every dish. This personal touch sets these businesses apart from larger, impersonal restaurants. As Hanan from Rosso Sweets explained, “The food I make is more than just ingredients. It’s filled with love and care, and I believe that makes a difference in how people experience it. When a customer tells me that my food added something special to their celebration, it reminds me that food is an emotional and spiritual experience.” While these home businesses have flourished, they have also faced challenges. For Noodles by SH, managing the operation solo and keeping up with demand were initial hurdles. “At first, it was overwhelming because I was doing everything myself, but over time, I got into a rhythm and learned how to handle the workload.” The future for home-based food businesses in the UAE looks promising. As the trend continues to grow, entrepreneurs are finding new ways to innovate and expand their services. For example, Noodles by SH plans to collaborate with food delivery apps such as Talabat to reach a larger audience and improve accessibility. “The plan is to get on delivery platforms soon to increase orders, and I’m also thinking about hiring more people to help,” said Shamma of Noodles by SH. “Eventually, I hope to set up a dedicated space for the business at home.” ALSO READ: 'Didn't sleep for a month': How UAE chef went from cooking at 11 to winning Michelin award Dubai: 10 restaurants with stunning outdoor seating to enjoy winter