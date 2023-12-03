UAE residents rally for Gaza at fundraisers wearing keffiyeh, watermelon print

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 6:00 AM

Several UAE residents turned up sporting watermelon scarves, jackets with keffiyeh print and T-shirts with Palestine written on it at the fundraising event held by Zinn Cafe & Bistro recently.

The sold-out event saw residents from all walks of life come together to raise money for The Little Wings Foundation (TLWF) that works extensively with children from Palestine.

According to a spokesperson of the café located inside StudioRepublik on Sheikh Zayed Road, the event received an immense response and tickets sold out pretty quickly. It is one of the many events being held in solidarity with Palestine around the UAE. Some are hoping to raise funds while others want to spread awareness about the country and its heritage.

Korean restaurant Hoe Lee Kow and Reif also held a fundraising event in November. Like Zinn, the entire ticket value of the dinner was donated to TLWF, part of the Al Jalila foundation.

According to a statement by the restaurants, the response to the event has been very positive. “The last month has been an extremely difficult one for the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict,” said a spokesperson.

“There are lots in the Dubai community who want to donate and help wherever possible to try and help in whatever way they can. We look forward to hosting some of them under our roof.”

Taking to Instagram after the event, the restaurant owners posted that a total of Dh81,250 was raised.

