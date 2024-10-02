UAE residents each spend Dh7,600 a year on healthcare, reveals study

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status on the airlines' websites
Residents in the UAE on an average spend Dh7,600 a year on health, and a majority of them perceive that the healthcare system has improved over the past 10 years and will continue to improve further in the coming decade. This was according to a new study released on Wednesday.
According to a new report from Brand Finance, an overwhelming number – 81 per cent – of residents showed satisfaction with the UAE's healthcare system. Nearly 8 out of 10 – 81 per cent – reported receiving a 'very caring experience' from the country's healthcare system.
Additionally, 84 per cent of residents believe the quality of healthcare in the Emirates has improved over the past decade, with the same percentage expecting continued advancements in the next ten years. This positive public perception underscores the impact of substantial investments in the UAE's healthcare sector.
“In an era where healthcare access and quality are global priorities for government and citizens alike, the UAE's investments in its healthcare system are yielding impressive results,” said Richard Haigh, managing director, Brand Finance.
“However, challenges remain. With an average annual healthcare spend of Dh7,600 ($2,100) per person, 64 per cent of residents still perceive UAE's healthcare as expensive,” said Haigh.
The new research surveyed 2,000 residents, including 21 per cent of citizens and 79 per cent of expatriates.
Only 6 per cent of expatriates believe that their country’s healthcare system is better than the UAE, it said.
Around 78 per cent of UAE residents feel that it is easy enough to live a healthy lifestyle — via exercise, eating healthily and more — in the country. A plurality feel this way, suggesting that gyms, parks, healthy food etc. are readily available for most.
The study also explored UAE residents' perceptions of different healthcare providers, revealing that Seha is the top-rated brand both nationally and in Abu Dhabi. Seha leads in key metrics, including most admired, most trusted, highest likelihood of recommendation, and best rated for security, comfort, and the quality of doctors and nurses.
Brand Finance’s survey revealed that in Dubai, Aster emerged as the highest-rated brand, while Sheikh Khalifa (Seha) was recognised as the most highly regarded individual hospital across the nation.
National Health Insurance Company (Daman) is the best-perceived health insurance brand nationally, leading for metrics such as most admired, most trusted, highest likelihood of recommendation, and best rated for comfort/being put at ease.
