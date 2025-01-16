UAE visa for friends, relatives: Residents can invite people for up to 90 days via online service

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has urged citizens and residents of the UAE to take advantage of the benefits offered through the Friend or Relative Visa service, available via the authority’s website and smart application.

The authority provides flexible options under the Friend or Relative Visa, allowing for either single or multiple trips, with durations of stay ranging from 30 to 90 days. The visa remains valid for entry for up to 60 days, and extensions can be applied for during the stay.

Clients can easily access the service by logging in with their digital identity to the authority’s website or mobile application, selecting the desired visa type and duration, and submitting their application after verifying the accuracy of their details.

To qualify for the visa, applicants must have a valid passport for more than six months, a travel ticket, valid health insurance, and the visa holder must be a friend or relative of a UAE citizen or a foreign resident of the first or second degree. Additionally, the foreign resident must hold a first or second-level job as classified by the authority.

Maj-Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director-general of the authority, highlighted that the visa service is designed to facilitate the reunification of families and friends, enhancing the quality of life in the community.

This initiative allows individuals to invite friends and relatives to visit the UAE and enjoy the advantages of living and investing in the country.