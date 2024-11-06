UAE residents brave 2-hour traffic, take leave from work to attend SIBF 2024

Visitors at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), which opened on Wednesday at the Expo Centre in Sharjah. KT photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Spanish expat Grace, who lives in Dubai Marina, spent two hours on Wednesday afternoon to get to the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on its opening day. "Since I moved to the UAE six years ago, I have attended the book fair every year," she said. "This year, I wanted to come on the first day because a very famous Spanish journalist and writer is speaking today. He is an institution in our country. It is worth sitting in the traffic for two hours to hear him speak."

The 43rd edition of SIBF kicked off Wednesday, bringing together more than 2,500 publishers from 112 countries. One of the most keenly awaited events for bibliophiles is this year's book fair, which has Morocco as its guest of honour. The event was inaugurated by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who highlighted the efforts to promote the Arabic language and warmly welcomed the international audience.

Grace attended the fair with her 4-year-old son, Diego. She loved the variety of materials available at the fair. "I have a keen interest in Arabic, and my son attends an Arabic school," she said. "I get very useful study materials from here, which I wouldn't usually find in bookstores elsewhere. Moreover, you have publishers and books from all over the world. Over the years, I have picked up some unique books from here."

Taking time off work

For some visitors, the fair means serious business. Dubai resident Abdulla Hassan has taken almost ten days of leave from work to attend SIBF daily. "My wife and I have both published books this year, and we plan to attend the entire 11 days of the fair," he said. Last year, I came after work and would get stuck in traffic daily. So this year, I decided to take time off and focus on the book fair."

Sajna and Abdulla Hassan

For him and his wife, Sajna, SIBF is also a time to renew their friendships. "We are part of a huge literary community, and almost all our friends are publishing books," said Sajna.

"Even those who are not publishing a book come every day and we all just hang out here. We attend book launches, buy books and support each other. SIBF is one of the most awaited events every year. It is 11 days of pure literature fun. We get to meet and hear from so many revered writers and literary figures every year."

Workshop corner

Packed halls

On day one, the Sharjah Expo Centre's halls were packed with visitors despite it being a weekday. Students made a beeline to the various kids' workshops held at the corner of Hall 7. While some hosted cookery sessions, others taught playing an instrument and painting. One of the visitors was 13-year-old Nabil, who came with his younger brothers, Noah and Yunis. The students of Victoria International School of Sharjah attended a creative writing session. "It was a very interesting session, and we learnt how to write a story," said Nabil. The host asked us a lot of questions and taught us how to build interesting heroes and villains." Nabil (centre), Yunis (L) with Noah. Photo: Nasreen Abdulla Having moved to the UAE just two months ago, it was the first time that the family from Somalia had attended SIBF. "It is very interesting," said Yunis. "We live close by and my mum said maybe we can come back a couple more times because there are so many workshops that I want to try.