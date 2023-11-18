Traffic patrols have been distributed on internal and external roads to deal with any emergency situation
Ever started your visa process and then felt like you're suddenly at a dead end?
Visa renewal can seem like a nerve-racking task for many, especially when it comes to finding fitness testing centres closest to you in your emirate.
In a move to make things easier for residents, the UAE government has streamlined its services through the Emirates Health Services platform.
From testing centres in all seven emirates to how much it's going to cost you, here is your guide to getting a medical fitness check-up while renewing your visa or getting a new one.
The service fees has been divided into three categories for old, as well as new residents in the country.
Category A includes employees, companies and workers. The service charge is Dh260.
Category B includes men working in hair and beauty salons, health clubs, and health facilities. The fees for those falling under this category is Dh250.
Category C includes nannies, domestic servants, nursery and kindergarten supervisors, hair and beauty salons employees and those working in health clubs and health facilities. The service charge for these employees is Dh360.
From Dubai to Umm Al Quwain, residents in all seven emirates can avail services provided in testing centres nearest to them.
Dubai:
Sharjah:
Ajman:
Ras Al Khaimah:
Umm Al Quwain:
Fujairah:
The test is for a duration of 30 minutes and it usually takes 1-2 days for residents to get their report and results.
