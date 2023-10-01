UAE rescue teams help locate 166 missing victims after Libya flooding tragedy

UAE's Search and Rescue Team works in flood-affected areas in Derna, Libya.

Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 8:53 PM

The UAE's Search and Rescue Team contributed to finding 166 missing victims of Hurricane Daniel in Derna, Libya, the Ministry of Interior has said.

The search and rescue team contributes to supporting the Libyan authorities and teams in helping the affected and displaced people, providing aid and relief to them, discovering the locations of the victims of this disaster, and recovering bodies from homes, from the sea coast, and from among the rubble. The teams’ work is now focused on that, in addition to identifying the victims.

Emirati cadres work through special equipment, equipped vehicles and aircraft supporting the team to provide all forms of aid, support and medical support in coordination with government agencies and relevant Libyan institutions.

Powered by cutting-edge equipment and technology, the Emirati team stationed in Libya is steadfast in its efforts to support the most affected.

Meanwhile, the UAE-launched air bridge to Libya is continuing to provide relief aid to the Libyan people, in line with the directives of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

To date, 37 aircraft, carrying 815 tonnes of food and medical supplies, shelter materials, as well as first aid supplies, reached Libya, offering support to the areas most affected by the fallout of the disaster, especially eastern Libya. The number of families that benefitted from the UAE-provided aid stands at 7,342.

ALSO READ:

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) team, currently present in the stricken areas in Eastern Libya, is also delivering aid to those affected, in addition to assessing the situation on the field and identifying needs to meet them through the ongoing air bridge flights.

The UAE relief campaign in Libya comprises teams from the ERC, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Foundation. (With inputs from Wam)