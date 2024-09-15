UAE rescue team airlifts critically ill crew member from ship

With airfares soaring and long waits to secure visas, 'seacations' are now becoming all the rage among travel enthusiasts
The National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard evacuated a crew member of a commercial ship who had suffered a health emergency.
The ship was crossing the UAE's territorial waters when the Ukrainian crew member's condition became critical, the NSRCUAE - NGC informed in a social media post on Sunday evening.
He was airlifted by the search and rescue aircraft to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi for necessary treatment.
