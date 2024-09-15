E-Paper

UAE rescue team airlifts critically ill crew member from ship

The ship was crossing the UAE's territorial waters when the medical emergency took place

Photo: X/@NSRCUAE
Photo: X/@NSRCUAE

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 8:23 PM

Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 8:36 PM

The National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard evacuated a crew member of a commercial ship who had suffered a health emergency.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The ship was crossing the UAE's territorial waters when the Ukrainian crew member's condition became critical, the NSRCUAE - NGC informed in a social media post on Sunday evening.

He was airlifted by the search and rescue aircraft to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi for necessary treatment.

