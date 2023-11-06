UAE renews calls for two-state solution to Palestinian crisis

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 9:41 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 9:46 PM

The UAE renewed calls for a two-state solution to the Palestinian crisis on Monday at the opening of a new session of the Federal National Council (FNC).

The first ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter was opened by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on behalf of the UAE President.

Photo: DXBMediaOffice/X

Concerning the deepening crisis in the Middle East, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, affirmed UAE’s commitment to stand by the people of Palestine.

He also highlighted the country's previous calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, delivery of humanitarian aid and protection of civilians amidst the brutal war.

He said the UAE calls on the international community to support the two-state solution as a 'just, comprehensive and permanent solution' to the crisis in accordance with UN resolutions.

Recently, the UAE President ordered the launch of 'Gallant Knight 3' operation to support Palestinian people in Gaza. Additionally, since the war began on October 7, the UAE has announced treatment for 1,000 Palestinian children at local hospitals, and organised aid for people in Gaza among other initiatives. Members of the UAE leadership have also directed the provision of millions of aid to those in the war-stricken region.

New FNC session

Sheikh Mohammed began the session in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Also in attendance were Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, ministers and senior civil and military officials.

The inauguration ceremony started with the UAE National Anthem and recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Decree No. 165 of 2023 issued by the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was read out at the event.

Saqr Ghobash highlighted the quality of life provided to UAE's citizens and residents as 'exceptional', due to the safety and security that prevails in the country. He credited this to the principles set forth by the country's leadership.

Additionally, he affirmed the commitment of the council to make the 18th chapter a seamless continuation of previous chapters in terms of cooperation and integration with the UAE government.

He further emphasised on taking inspiration from the values ​​of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to work towards the development of the nation.

