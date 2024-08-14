UAE: Renew passports, IDs online in 5 mins to save time, Pakistanis told

They are also offering over 90 varieties across their outlets, ensuring that residents have access to a wide selection
Pakistanis residing in Dubai and northern emirates of the UAE have been advised to renew their passports and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) cards online which would save them time and be hassle-free.
This came from the consul general of Pakistan for Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, who spoke to Khaleej Times on Wednesday on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day celebrations at the consulate.
Out of 1.7 million Pakistanis living in the UAE, a large chunk of them live and work in northern emirates. In order to renew their passports and identity cards, many of them travel from Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and other emirates to Dubai.
Muhammad said there is a capacity constraint at the mission as around 900 people visit for passports and up to 400 for ID issuances and renewals daily.
“Passport issuance and renewal burden is high on the mission as almost 900 people visit the consulate to apply for the travel document. In addition, up to 400 people come for the identity card. The consulate doesn’t have the capacity to handle so many people, but still, we try to accommodate and entertain everyone. I request and remind all Pakistani brothers and sisters that passport and ID card renewal service is available online and they can do it from the comfort of their home. They don’t need to come to the consulate for renewals,” said Muhammad.
He elaborated that there are complete guidelines available about how the documents can be renewed online. “It is just a matter of 5 to 10 minutes for people to renew their passports and IDs online from their homes,” he added.
Dressed in traditional colourful dresses, hundreds of Pakistanis gathered at the consulate and embassy to celebrate Independence Day. The celebration started with a flag hoisting ceremony, followed by special messages of President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif read out for the people. Nationals songs were also played along with a cake-cutting ceremony.
During the ceremony in Abu Dhabi, school children performed Pakistan’s national songs.
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, highlighted the need for unity, faith and discipline in pursuing collective efforts towards Pakistan’s socio-economic progress. He urged community members to actively play a constructive role in the development of the country.
The ambassador appreciated their contribution to the development of the UAE as well as their support to the national economy through remittances.
On August 11, more than 10,000 people gathered to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
