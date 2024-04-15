UAE: Remote learning announced for all govt schools due to unstable weather

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 4:21 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 4:27 PM

All government schools in the UAE have been directed to adopt distance learning due to unstable weather conditions prevailing across the country.

The Emirates School Education Foundation announced the decision that will be implemented on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.

The directive is to ensure safety of students and teaching staff.

Earlier, the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah has decided to move classes to distance learning for government institutions in the emirate.

