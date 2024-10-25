UAE: Reduce traffic fine instantly with new AI service in Abu Dhabi

Have you ever had to dispute a traffic fine? Now, you can do so online and, if your case is valid, have your fine reduced with a new service utilising AI.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department took to Instagram on Thursday to inform residents of how they can dispute their fines.

In a video, posted in Arabic, the authority said that this new smart service is available at any given time – 24x7.

Applying for a reduction, or disputing the fine is a fairly simple process which has been explained in the video. First, head to www.adjd.gov.ae, choose 'Prosecutions' and then select the option that says 'Ask to refer traffic violations to court'.

Finally, apply to the relevant authority and attach your violation report from the Tamm application. The applicant will receive a decision instantly, with a link to pay a reduced fine. Once the fine is paid, the applicant will also receive a copy of the verdict online.