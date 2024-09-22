UAE records mild earthquake, tremors felt by residents

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 11:03 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 11:11 PM

The UAE recorded an earthquake of magnitude 1.2 on Sunday, according to the National Seismic Network stations of the National Center of Meteorology.

The quake hit the Al Raheeb area in Dibba Al Fujairah at 10.27pm.

It took place at a depth of 5km.

As per the NCM, the earthquake was felt 'slightly' by residents but had no impact on the area.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 had struck Fujairah's Masafi area on September 1.