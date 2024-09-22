UAE records mild earthquake, tremors felt by residents

The new project includes displaying artworks from five Emirati artists in Rabdan area
The UAE recorded an earthquake of magnitude 1.2 on Sunday, according to the National Seismic Network stations of the National Center of Meteorology.
The quake hit the Al Raheeb area in Dibba Al Fujairah at 10.27pm.
It took place at a depth of 5km.
As per the NCM, the earthquake was felt 'slightly' by residents but had no impact on the area.
An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 had struck Fujairah's Masafi area on September 1.
Prior to this, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was also recorded near the coast of Dibba on August 18.
A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale was also recorded in the UAE on June 8, in Masafi at 11.01pm.
On May 29, residents in the UAE also experienced tremors from minor earthquakes that hit the Oman Sea. An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah on May 29, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude.
