UAE records mild earthquake; no impact reported

The UAE recorded an earthquake of magnitude 2.2 on Saturday, according to the National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The quake hit the Falaj Al Mualla area in Umm Al Quwain at 5.51pm local time, and had a depth of 4km.

According to the NCM, the earthquake was not felt in the region and no impact or damage has been reported.

On September 22, the UAE recorded an earthquake of magnitude 1.2 at the Al Raheeb area in Dibba, Al Fujairah. As per the NCM, the earthquake was felt 'slightly' by residents but had no impact on the area.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 had struck Fujairah's Masafi area on September 1.

Prior to this, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was also recorded near the coast of Dibba on August 18.

While the UAE is not situated in a major earthquake zone, it does experience occasional minor tremors due to its proximity to the Zagros mountain range, one of the world’s most seismically active areas.