UAE: Ras Al Khaimah to host longest New Year's Eve firework, laser drone show

Ras Al Khaimah will host its longest New Year’s Eve show that will see fireworks and laser drones light up the night sky.

The emirate aims to set more world records with its 15-minute display that will unfold in three acts.

Combining drone artistry with creative laser technology, the show will see iconic symbols of Ras Al Khaimah’s natural and cultural heritage formed by drones in the sky.

Entry to the NYE festival is free, with dedicated areas set up for families and bachelors.

Themed 'Our Story in the Sky', the show is inspired by the natural beauty, heritage, and culture of Ras Al Khaimah. Set against the waterfront stretching from Marjan Island to Al Hamra Village, the show is orchestrated by SKYMAGIC for the drone displays and Grucci for the pyrotechnic spectacle.