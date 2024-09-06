UAE: Rare Blanford’s Fox spotted in Wadi Wurayah National Park

Photo by Emergency Agency - Abu Dhabi used for illustrative purposes

The elusive Blanford’s Fox, classified as ‘vulnerable’ (VU) on both the UAE National Red List and the Arabia Regional Red List, is one of the most recent species captured on camera as part of the Notice Nature initiative. This wildlife mapping project aims to assess the conservation status of key species and support efforts to protect and restore the UAE’s diverse biodiversity.

A motion-sensing camera in Wadi Wurayah National Park captured images of this rare small fox, along with other species such Brandt's hedgehog and Red Fox, birds such as Hume’s wheatear as well as feral donkeys and goats.

The Emirati scientists of Leaders of Change have also spotted numerous species including the endangered Arabian tahr, snakes, dragonflies, geckos, scorpions, praying mantises, beetles, spiders, Arabian toads, grasshoppers and more during their exclusive citizen science field trips within the park.

First recorded in 1995

A Blandford's fox was first recorded in the UAE’s mountains as recently as 1995 and has only been documented sporadically since. It is strictly nocturnal (active at night) and feeds mainly on insects, fruits, and rodents such as Wagner’s gerbil and spiny mice.

Blandford's foxes are small foxes, with adults weighing around 3kg. They measure about 70 to 90 cm from head to tail. They have long large ears and long, bushy tails with long, dark guard hairs, almost as long as the body. Their tail may be tipped black or white. They live in rocky mountain areas on hillsides and in wadis and can easily jump vertically three metres onto ledges. Males and females are similar in appearance, but males have three to six per cent longer forelegs and bodies than females.

How it was captured on camera

Motion sensor cameras were installed in the mountain protected area as part of the ‘Notice Nature’ project. The cameras are triggered by movement and work both day and night with the use of infrared light. They offer a non-intrusive way to monitor wildlife, especially shy species like the Blanford’s Fox.

Launched by Mashreq and Emirates Nature-WWF (World Wildlife Fund), Notice Nature is a wildlife mapping initiative aimed at documenting and evaluating the conservation status of key species in the UAE. It is also part of Mashreq’s Climb2Change global initiative which brings together NGOs, government, corporates and citizen scientists to safeguard the UAE’s rich biodiversity.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Fujairah Environment Authority at the UAE’s first mountain protected area – Wadi Wurayah National Park, the only terrestrial protected area in Fujairah with a total area of 225 square kilometres, covering more than 20 per cent of the total area of the emirate.

“These animal-spotting activities provide valuable insight into the state of biodiversity and affirm the importance and the effectiveness of designating protected areas to conserve wildlife,” according to project managers.

Mission of citizen scientists

Notice Nature provides opportunities for various communities in the UAE – families, organisations, decision-makers, and the youth – to participate directly in environmental conservation as ‘citizen scientists’ through Emirates Nature-WWF’s Leaders of Change porogramme.

Emirati scientists work alongside experts and specialists in gathering and analysing valuable data that informs conservation strategies by deploying scientific tools and helping install and maintain motion sensing camera at select sites across the UAE.