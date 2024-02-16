UAE: Ramadan campaign aims to raise Dh160 million to support needy worldwide

Photo: Supplied

The Dar Al Ber Society launched a significant Ramadan campaign on Thursday, aiming to raise Dh160 million to support thousands of fasting and needy individuals locally and globally. Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO of Dar Al Ber, highlighted the campaign's focus on aiding the less fortunate during Ramadan, aligning with the UAE leadership's charitable directives. This initiative reflects the spirit of generosity and solidarity, embodying the essence of the holy month.

Addressing local media at the society’s headquarters, Dr. Al Muhairi outlined their Ramadan campaign titled 'O Seeker of Goodness, Come Forward,' underscoring its mission to aid various vulnerable groups, including fasting individuals, the needy, orphans, the sick, widows, those in debt, and others.

The Ramadan campaign comprises 16 charitable projects and initiatives, including four seasonal projects. The total estimated cost within the UAE is Dh5,150,000, benefiting 366,450 individuals, while outside the country, the cost amounts to Dh4,773,750, supporting 579,853 beneficiaries.

Dr. Al Muhairi highlighted the organisation's seasonal Ramadan projects, notably the crucial Iftar initiative, which provides daily meals to 324,000 people across 23 locations. In the UAE, 1,080,000 meals are distributed daily to fasting individuals, making a significant impact. Moreover, outside the country, 281,256 people receive assistance, costing Dh1,038,000. This aid includes the distribution of cooked meals or food baskets capable of sustaining an average of five people.

This year's Ramadan projects package also includes various initiatives such as the seasonal and annual Zakat Al-Fitr projects. Inside the country, the Zakat Al-Fitr project benefits 7,700 beneficiaries at a cost of Dh1 million.

Outside the country, the Zakat Al-Fitr project serves 267,500 beneficiaries at a cost of Dh2,200,000. Additionally, there's the Eid Al-Fitr clothing project benefiting 450 families within the country, with an average size of 3 to 5 individuals, valued at Dh150,000.

Outside the country, Eid Al-Fitr clothing aids 25,837 beneficiaries at a cost of Dh155,000, while Eid clothing for orphans outside the Emirates supports 5,260 orphans at a cost of Dh1,380,750. Lastly, the food baskets project provides support to two thousand families within the country, offering main food supplies or a purchase card, with a total value of Dh1 million.

Dr. Al Muhairi urged philanthropists to join hands in supporting the Ramadan campaign to fulfil its charitable and humanitarian objectives. He emphasised the importance of aiding the needy and meeting their requirements by encouraging donations through Dar Al Ber's website and smart applications. Additionally, he suggested donating through representatives stationed in shopping centers or by visiting the Society's branches and customer service departments across the country.

