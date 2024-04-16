UAE

UAE rains: Some events cancelled due to unstable weather conditions

The three-day Middle East Energy will now start on April 17

by

Waheed Abbas
Al Nud, Sharjah on Tuesday morning. Photo: Muhammad Sajjad
Al Nud, Sharjah on Tuesday morning. Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 2:12 PM

Some events were postponed in the UAE on Tuesday due to unstable weather conditions.

The three-day Middle East Energy that was to start on Tuesday will now start Wednesday, April 17, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).


“Unprecedented adverse weather conditions resulted in organisers postponing the opening day on Tuesday, April 16, with the safety of all Middle East Energy partners, exhibitors and attendees a priority. The event has now been extended to include an additional day, on Friday, April 17,” said a statement by the organiser.

Rains and thunderstorms hit different parts of the UAE on Tuesday, prompting authorities at the federal and emirate levels to issue safety advisories for residents and travellers.


Held under the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event spans 14 halls, occupying 28,500 square metres and hosts more than 1,500 local and regional exhibitors and 14 national pavilions from China, Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Korea, Pakistan, Romania, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai said the inauguration of the Pakistani Pavilion at the Middle East Energy exhibition has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, along with trade and investment counsellor and other officials, was scheduled to inaugurate the pavilion on Tuesday at Hall-1 Dubai World Trade Centre.

In addition, a webinar by real estate brokerage house haus & haus has been cancelled due to the weather. The webinar has been rescheduled to next week now.

