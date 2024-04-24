UAE rains: Sharjah confirms reopening of all blocked roads

Photo: KT file

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 8:58 PM

The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has confirmed the reopening of all roads, which had been blocked after the heavy rains in the emirate.

The relief tent next to King Faisal Mosque has also been removed after life returned to normal, said the authorities. All official donation channels however remain open through the outlets announced by government agencies.

The team lauded the efforts of all institutions and individuals who quickly responded to the humanitarian appeal and provided donations at the tent to those affected.

