Check water level, low speed: How to drive in UAE rains without damaging your car

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 11:31 PM

Following the significant vehicle damage caused by record-breaking rainfall on April 16 in the UAE, automobile experts offer important advice to motorists on how to mitigate risks and protect their vehicles as inclement weather conditions have been forecast for May 2.

According to experts, the foremost advice for drivers is to avoid taking their vehicles out if possible. However, if driving is necessary, precautions must be taken.

Sony Rajappan, an automobile expert at Car Lynx said that it is important to stop the car upon encountering water puddles and opt for a deviation route if available.

“If driving through water becomes unavoidable, drivers should ensure that the water level does not exceed the running board of the car,” said Rajappan.

Assessing water level

“Assessing the depth of water on the road before proceeding is crucial. One can assess the water level by noticing the tires of vehicles ahead,” added Rajappan.

Experts also advise motorists to maintain a safe distance of at least 5 metres from the vehicle ahead to help prevent sudden stops that could lead to being stuck in the water.

No braking while driving on submerged roads

“Do not stop while going through the water-logged roads. One must be focused on moving at a speed of 10 to 15 km per hour and stopping in water will allow it to enter the engine,” said Joseph, automobile expert at Falcon Garage.

Experts have noted that the typical running board heights for various vehicle types vary, depending on the model of the car, and have suggested not to surpass these heights for safe passage.

Checking the water level physically

In situations where water levels are questionable, Rajappan advises drivers to park their vehicles aside and assess the water level by walking on the road.

“This approach of checking the water level physically ensures the area's depth and elevation,” said Rajappan.

Safety during aquaplaning

Aquaplaning occurs when a layer of water builds up between the tires of a vehicle and the road surface, leading to loss of traction and control. This can happen when driving on wet roads, particularly during heavy rainfall, causing the vehicle to skid or slide uncontrollably.

“Aquaplaning happens when your car's tires lose grip on wet roads due to rainfall. Signs include lighter steering, louder engine noise, and drifting,” said Rajappan.

Experts emphasise the importance of of proper braking techniques to avoid aquaplaning. “Rather than applying brakes all at once, drivers should apply and release brakes intermittently to slow down gradually and regain control. This approach minimises the risk of losing grip, skidding, or toppling over, thus reducing the possibility of accidents,” said Rajappan.

Drive below 80kmph during rain

Experts suggest maintaining speeds below 80 km per hour on roads marked for higher speeds, especially during adverse weather conditions.

“Slower speed enables drivers to respond more effectively to hazards and maintain better control over their vehicles,” said Joseph.

Avoid parking in the basement

Automobile experts have cautioned motorists against parking in basements during forecast bad weather, as lower levels are prone to flooding.

“Modern vehicles, particularly those manufactured after 2016, are equipped with numerous electronic components near the tires or lower part of the engine and are susceptible to water damage. Key areas that are vulnerable include electronic steering systems, transmissions, and engines, all of which may sustain damage if exposed to water,” said Rajappan.

Let the vehicle rest

To mitigate potential damage, experts advise allowing the vehicle to rest for a day or two without starting it if it has been driven through water.

“Starting the vehicle can further cause damage to electronic components. If drivers notice any unusual sounds or suspect damage to their vehicles, we recommend consulting an expert to address any issues before they escalate,” said Joseph.

