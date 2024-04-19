UAE rains: Free hotel stay for residents and repair of damaged electronic items

Premier Inn, Dragon Mart branch

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 5:50 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 6:51 PM

Some hotels and electronic companies have come forward to support UAE residents who have been affected by massive flooding after record rains this week.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

Some hotels are offering free as well as discounted rates to affected residents while major electronic retailer Jumbo Electronics is providing free service to devices damaged during the rains this week.

These initiatives are part of commitments by the local firms to support the UAE community in times of crisis, highlighting the important role that private organisations can play in helping those affected and lending a helping hand during difficult times.

However, as reported by Khaleej Times earlier, some hotels have hiked the prices during these tough times.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of Al Habtoor Group, on Friday announced that they would provide hotel rooms to affected families.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor

He added that a number of Emirati families from Dubai whose homes were damaged in the rains have already been hosted at the Group's hotels in Al Habtoor City on Sheikh Zayed Road.

In July 2022, Al Habtoor provided 300 hotel rooms to shelter families affected by the rains and floods in the Eastern Province. The capacity of these rooms exceeded 600 people.

Al Habtoor also announced Dh17 million in financial support to repair damage to the homes of Emirati families.

A well-known philanthropist, Al Habtoor recently hit the headlines for arranging and financially supporting Afghan girls to complete their higher education in Dubai. Employing thousands of people, Al Habtoor Group is one of the largest family-owned businesses in the UAE with interests in hospitality, automotive, car leasing, real estate, education and publishing.

Al Habtoor will also host weddings for residents of Al Lisaili at his hotel to avoid postponing any scheduled ceremony due to the effects of the recent weather conditions.

Khalaf Al Habtoor said that the goal of these efforts is to ensure that every family affected by the emergency is safe and stable and can get their lives back on track as quickly as possible.

"Within our modest means, we stand side by side with government agencies and charitable organisations to face the challenges posed by nature and promote the spirit of cooperation and solidarity that is one of the core values of the UAE society," he added.

Meanwhile, Premier Inn Middle East announced a special weekly room rate to support Dubai residents who have been impacted by the recent storm and who need a safe, affordable place to stay.

Premier Inn, Dubai Silicon Oasis branch

The weekly rate, for 7 nights, is available from Friday, April 19 until May 5, from Dh1,250 at the Dragon Mart property and from Dh1,300 at the brand’s Silicon Oasis hotel. Residents will also be offered 20 per cent off on food and drinks.

“Amidst the aftermath of this week's unprecedented storm, many Dubai residents are facing challenges. We are dedicated to supporting our community and providing a safe, welcoming refuge during these extraordinary times,” said Simon Leigh, managing director, Premier Inn Middle East.

Electronics retailer Jumbo offered free repairing and maintenance services for electronic gadgets and appliances which were damaged during the rains this week. Residents can take their devices for repair to Jumbo, irrespective of which retailer they bought them from. In addition to next-day home delivery service, it also offered exchange offers for old and damaged devices.

This facility is valid from April 18 to April 30.

Vikas Chadha

“We understand the distress that comes with damaged devices. That's why, starting immediately, we are extending our support by providing complimentary repair services for electronics affected by the rains for all Jumbo customers,” said Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd.

ALSO READ: