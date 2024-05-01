UAE rains: Dewa asks residents to take necessary steps to avoid power, water interruptions

Connectivity and accessibility will be given priority with the development of the new passenger terminal
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Wednesday called on customers to undertake necessary measures during the rain to avoid any internal interruptions and ensure the safety and continuity of electricity and water supplies.
The utility services provider highlighted the importance of using the services of a competent technician to carry out regular maintenance work.
The advisory comes as the UAE is expected to see another round of medium to heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday. Dubai and its neighbouring emirates saw record rains on April 16, resulting in flooding and damage to many properties. A timely decision by the building owners and tenants helps them reduce damages during heavy rains.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Faisal Abbas, vice-president for employment benefits and general insurance at The Continental Group, said a client’s villa incurred damages estimated to be Dh315,000. “Apart from these, relatively low-value claims continue to come as clients assess the full extent of damages. Such claims will continue in May as well,” said Abbas.
It asked Dubai residents to check exposed connections and secure them by using water-proof sockets and fixtures. It also asked consumers to check all the connections are properly earthed and all electrical cabinets are closed.
Dewa said all spare conduits on rooftops should be closed and damaged meter windows need to be closed in order to avoid any issues due to rains.
ALSO READ:
Connectivity and accessibility will be given priority with the development of the new passenger terminal
Leaver’s breakfast, special assembly, signing T-shirts; all plans are now altered for senior students
During and after the unprecedented rains and flooding on April 16, many went above and beyond to help the country recover
Authorities said the decision has been taken keeping the safety of the public in mind
Divided into at least three separate areas, the park will be a first-of-its-kind protected area in the emirate
Dubai Police said that the emirate is expected to witness weather fluctuations during the coming hours
Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation also advised to refrain from sailing unless absolutely necessary
Seven days of mourning have been declared with flags flown at half-mast