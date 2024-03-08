UAE rains: All parks, beaches temporarily closed in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:59 PM

Abu Dhabi's municipality announced the temporary closure of parks and beaches in the capital due to prevailing unstable weather conditions across the UAE.

The closure begins from Friday, March 8, and is expected to go on until weather conditions stabilise.

The move comes in line with preserving the safety of the community and its people during such turbulent conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, authorities in Sharjah announced the closure of all parks in the emirate due to the adverse weather conditions forecast over the weekend.

ALSO READ: