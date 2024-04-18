UAE rains: 3 Filipinos die in floods, top Philippine official confirms

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 7:08 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 7:32 PM

Three Filipinos were reported dead following the torrential rain that hit the UAE on April 16, a top Filipino labour official announced in Manila on Thursday.

Taking to X, Hans Leo Cacdac, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said: “With extreme sadness, we report the death of 3 OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) during the flooding in the UAE.

“Two OFWs died due to suffocation inside their vehicle during the flood. One other OFW died due to a vehicular accident,” he added.

Cacdac did not provide details about the identity of the victims or where the incidents happened but underscored that “DMW shall provide utmost support and assistance to their families”.

Close coordination with authorities

The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai also released a statement on Thursday, “assuring the public that all efforts are being undertaken to ensure that Filipinos affected by the floods are provided assistance".

“The Consulate and MWO-OWWA (Migrant Workers Office-Overseas Workers Welfare Association) are in close coordination with Dubai authorities to obtain accurate and updated information so that we can give urgent support to our countrymen affected the extreme weather conditions,” PCG added, noting: “On the reported deaths of Filipinos in Dubai, the Consulate is coordinating with Dubai Police to ascertain details including the cause of death. This will also allow us to provide necessary assistance for the NOK (next of kin).

The PCG said they are “working hand in hand with the Filipino community organisations in Dubai to be able to reach out to those affected.”

“So far, the reports being received is that Filipinos are helping fellow Filipinos as well as other nationalities in Dubai, proof that bayanihan (community volunteerism) is alive and well.

“The Consulate is also coordinating with Dubai airport authorities regarding stranded passengers due to cancelled flights,” PCG added.

