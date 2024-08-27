UAE: Public, private sectors must work together to reach Net Zero goal

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 9:24 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 9:27 PM

A multi-pronged approach – involving both the public and private sectors – is needed to achieve the UAE’s Net Zero goal by 2050, an industry leader underscored during the ‘Journey to Net Zero Forum’ organised by Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

“The journey to Net Zero is one of the most critical challenges of our time and demands a collective effort and a shared vision to prioritise the health of our planet alongside the growth of our economies,” Eugene Mayne, founder and group CEO of Tristar, said during his keynote address in front of senior executives across various sectors, including energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, waste management, transport, tourism and green project finance.

“The journey to Net Zero is not just a destination, but a commitment to safeguarding our environment to ensure a sustainable and prosperous world for all,” he added.

Mayne also said: “Net Zero doesn’t mean eliminating all emissions. Instead, it’s about reducing carbon emissions as much as possible and offsetting any remaining emissions through actions like reforestation or technological solutions such as carbon capture and storage.”

“This balance is crucial because the excess greenhouse gases in our atmosphere are the primary drivers of global warming, leading to more frequent and severe climate events,” he underscored.

According to UN Climate Action, “global temperature increase needs to be limited to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Currently, the Earth is already about 1.1°C warmer than it was in the late 1800s, and emissions continue to rise. To keep global warming to no more than 1.5°C – as called for in the Paris Agreement – emissions need to be reduced by 45 per cent by 2030 and reach Net Zero by 2050”, when there is only a residual amount of carbon emission that can be absorbed by nature.

Seven key strategies